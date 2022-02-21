Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Body

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

