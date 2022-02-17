Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 32,345 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after acquiring an additional 365,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in BorgWarner by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

