Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Huntsman worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

