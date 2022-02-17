Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,634 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,634 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

