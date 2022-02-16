Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,053 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Amundi bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.79 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

