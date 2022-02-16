Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,794 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Southwest Gas worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

