Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,060 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 906.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 418,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 376,671 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 160,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 120.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,566 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

Fortive stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

