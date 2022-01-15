Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,784 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL opened at $22.95 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

