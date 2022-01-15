Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 395 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $142.30 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

