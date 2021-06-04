H&R Block Inc (HRB): Price Now Near $25.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HRB

Currently, HRB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HRB ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

HRB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HRB’s price is up $0.05 (0.22%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that HRB has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. H&R Block Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.