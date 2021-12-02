H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.92

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.73. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 6,629 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEOFF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on H2O Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.73 million, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

