Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN): Price Now Near $38.52; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HAIN

At the time of this writing, HAIN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.48%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HAIN ranks 49th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

HAIN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HAIN’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.52%) from the day prior. HAIN has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hain Celestial Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HAIN: Daily RSI Analysis HAIN’s RSI now stands at 0.

HAIN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error