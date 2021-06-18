Halliburton Co (HAL): Price Now Near $22.21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HAL

Currently, HAL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HAL has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HAL ranks 88th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

HAL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HAL’s price is down $-0.51 (-2.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as HAL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on HAL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HAL’s price action over the past 90 days.