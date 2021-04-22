Halliburton Co (HAL): Price Up $0.12 (0.65)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.83)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HAL

At the time of this writing, HAL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.83%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HAL's Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HAL’s price is up $0.12 (0.65%) from the day prior. HAL has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HAL’s price action over the past 90 days.

For HAL News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on HAL may find value in this recent story:

Halliburton Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today net income of $170 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. This compares to a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $235 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, as well as adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding impairments and other charges, of $160 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Reported operating income was $370 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to reported operating loss of $96 million and adjusted operating income of $350 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding impairments and other charges.

