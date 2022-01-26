Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

