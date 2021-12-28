Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,921.60

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,921.60 ($39.27) and traded as high as GBX 3,176 ($42.69). Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,142 ($42.24), with a volume of 88,467 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.59) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($40.06) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,620 ($35.22) to GBX 3,030 ($40.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.59) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,651.20 ($35.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,024.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,921.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

