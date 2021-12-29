Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO): Price Now Near $40.01; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HALO

At the moment, HALO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, HALO ranks 71st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HALO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HALO’s price is up $0.04 (0.09%) from the day prior. HALO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows HALO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HALO: Daily RSI Analysis HALO’s RSI now stands at 29.2035.

HALO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

