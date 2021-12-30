Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,624,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 129,021 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.48. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

