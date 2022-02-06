Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $85.24 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

