Hancock Whitney Corp Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $119.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

