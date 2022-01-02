Hancock Whitney Corp Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?