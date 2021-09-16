Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC): Price Down $-0.09 (-0.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.57)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HWC

At the time of this writing, HWC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.57%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HWC ranks 33rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

HWC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HWC’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.21%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HWC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HWC: Daily RSI Analysis For HWC, its RSI is now at 38.756.

HWC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market