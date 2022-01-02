Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Sleep Number by 25.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNBR opened at $76.60 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $72.72 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

