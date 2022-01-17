Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.91.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $145.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $128.37. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

