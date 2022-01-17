Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 23,186 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,186 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Duke Realty by 214.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of DRE opened at $59.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

