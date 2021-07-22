Hanesbrands Inc (HBI): Price Now Near $17.99; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HBI

At the time of this writing, HBI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.19%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on HBI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HBI ranks 63rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

HBI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HBI’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.69%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on HBI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hanesbrands Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HBI: Daily RSI Analysis HBI’s RSI now stands at 86.3388.

HBI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

HanesBrands Sets Date for Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 21, 2021–HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) sets second-quarter 2021 investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

