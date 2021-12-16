Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €146.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €146.00 ($164.04) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €186.00 ($208.99) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($198.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($210.11) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €174.42 ($195.97).

HNR1 opened at €162.15 ($182.19) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.01. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

