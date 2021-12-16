Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG): Price Now Near $131.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for THG

At the time of this writing, THG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.54 (0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

THG ranks 38th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

THG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, THG’s price is up $0.54 (0.41%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row THG has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on THG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows THG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< THG: Daily RSI Analysis For THG, its RSI is now at 64.3478.

THG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For THG News Traders

Investors and traders in THG may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

The Hanover Contributes $1.5 Million in Support of United Way, Other Nonprofits