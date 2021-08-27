Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG): Price Up $1.01 (0.73)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for THG

At the time of this writing, THG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as THG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on THG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, THG ranks 26th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

THG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, THG’s price is up $1.01 (0.73%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows THG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< THG: Daily RSI Analysis THG’s RSI now stands at 60.4348.

THG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For THG News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on THG may find value in this recent story:

The Hanover to Hold a Virtual Investor Day on September 23

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) today announced it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

