Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY): Price Up $0.53 (1.55)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (0.33)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HRMY

At the moment, HRMY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.33%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row HRMY has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HRMY ranks 79th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

HRMY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HRMY’s price is up $0.53 (1.55%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as HRMY has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HRMY’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HRMY: Daily RSI Analysis HRMY’s RSI now stands at 22.2494.

HRMY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

