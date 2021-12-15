Harsco Corp (HSC): Price Down $-0.22 (-1.4)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.61)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HSC

At the moment, HSC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HSC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, HSC ranks 194th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HSC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HSC’s price is down $-0.22 (-1.4%) from the day prior. HSC has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Harsco Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HSC: Daily RSI Analysis For HSC, its RSI is now at 0.

HSC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

