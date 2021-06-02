Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG): Price Up $0.23 (0.36)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HIG

At the time of this writing, HIG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.07%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HIG has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HIG ranks 21st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

HIG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HIG’s price is up $0.23 (0.36%) from the day prior. HIG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HIG’s price action over the past 90 days.