Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $3,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

