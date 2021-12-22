Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $594.66 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $633.85 and a 200-day moving average of $604.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.29.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

