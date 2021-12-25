Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $1.24 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $68.03 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Truist boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

