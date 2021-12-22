Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,025 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $261.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $266.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

