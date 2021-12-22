Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,387 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $183.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

