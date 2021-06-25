Hasbro Inc (HAS): Price Now Near $93.01; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HAS

At the time of this writing, HAS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HAS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HAS ranks 20th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Recreation stocks.

HAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HAS’s price is down $-0.23 (-0.25%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HAS’s price action over the past 90 days.