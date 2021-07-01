Hasbro Inc (HAS): Price Now Near $95.3; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HAS
At the moment, HAS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Recreation stocks, HAS ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.
HAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, HAS’s price is up $0.76 (0.8%) from the day prior. HAS has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on HAS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hasbro Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
HAS: Daily RSI Analysis
For HAS News Traders
