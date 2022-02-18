Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

HA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.71.

NASDAQ HA opened at $20.24 on Monday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $31.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.17%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 27.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,858,000 after purchasing an additional 482,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 452,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

