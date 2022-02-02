Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.37

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory