Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW): Price Down $-0.1 (-0.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HAYW

At the moment, HAYW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HAYW ranks 34th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

HAYW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HAYW’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.44%) from the day prior. HAYW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HAYW’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HAYW: Daily RSI Analysis For HAYW, its RSI is now at 30.0752.

HAYW and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

