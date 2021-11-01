Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW): Price Now Near $23.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HAYW

At the moment, HAYW (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.05%) from the hour prior. HAYW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HAYW ranks 75th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

HAYW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HAYW’s price is up $0.01 (0.04%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hayward Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HAYW: Daily RSI Analysis HAYW’s RSI now stands at 92.7273.

HAYW and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

