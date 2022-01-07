Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAYW. Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Hayward stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,597 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,871 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

