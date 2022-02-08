HBK Investments L P Invests $2.52 Million in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter worth about $3,541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Hut 8 Mining had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 50.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

