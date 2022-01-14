HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

