HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

RVNC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

