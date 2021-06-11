HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA): Price Now Near $210.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HCA

Currently, HCA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 and 50 hour changed directions on HCA; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HCA ranks 12th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

HCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HCA’s price is up $0.24 (0.11%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that HCA has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HCA’s price action over the past 90 days.