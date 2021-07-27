HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA): Price Now Near $249.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HCA

At the moment, HCA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.1 (0.85%) from the hour prior. HCA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Healthcare stocks, HCA ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HCA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HCA’s price is up $3.83 (1.56%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HCA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HCA: Daily RSI Analysis For HCA, its RSI is now at 67.0732.

500 – Internal server error

For HCA News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on HCA may find value in this recent story:

Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make HCA Healthcare (HCA) a Stock to Watch

Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Focus List.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market