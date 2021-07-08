Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB): Price Now Near $72.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HDB

At the time of this writing, HDB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HDB ranks 202nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

HDB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HDB’s price is down $-1.33 (-1.8%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row HDB has seen its price head down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HDB’s price action over the past 90 days.